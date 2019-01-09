|
|
|
Press Review - January 9, 2018
Jan 9, 2019
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Academician Simion: For three decades, being Romanianism, going through great moral, identity crisis
Academician Eugen Simion states that for three decades Romanianism has been going through a great moral and identity crisis and draws attention that the Romanian spirit is being questioned in a kind of demoralizing pedagogy.
"We are going through a major crisis, and for three decades, (...)
The Central Bank is not a Masonic organization, and the Governor is not Matusalem
By Constantin Radut It is true that in Romania, the National Bank (BNR) operates under a law which insulates she from the rest of society. The entire activity of the NBR is lacking in transparency and with the closed shutters The revenue and expenditure of this public institution are secret. (...)
#Romania2019.eu/Agriculture Ministry starts actions on work groups on 29 agriculture files taken over by Romania
The procedures on Unfair Commercial Practices, the Spirit Drinks Regulation and the Strategic Plans file in the post-2020 Common Agricultural Policy legislative package were analyzed on Wednesday by Agriculture Minister Petre Daea with working group experts in Brussels in the context of holding (...)
Poll: 2018 Was Hard for Recruiting - 29 Interviews to One Hire
Nearly nine out of ten companies had a tougher time finding suitable employees in 2018 compared with previous years, interviewing an average 29 candidates before hiring one person, a poll by HappyRecruiter showed Thursday.
PM Dancila renews request to President to appoint Vasilescu, Draghici as Development, Transport ministers
Premier Viorica Dancila on Thursday sent President Klaus Iohannis a letter reiterating the request for the head of the state to sign the decrees appointing Lia Olguta Vasilescu to Deputy PM and Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration, and Mircea Draghici to Minister of (...)
Key Romanian leader Dragnea to be absent from ceremonies to launch Romanian EU Council Presidency
The official ceremony for the launch of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council, scheduled in Bucharest with the participation of top EU leaders, will be missed by House of Deputies speaker Liviu Dragnea, the de facto leader of the governing Social Democrats (PSD). Dragnea, a politician who (...)
Edvin Marton brings The Rock Symphony to Romania
Famous violinist Edvin Marton will bring The Rock Symphony show to Bucharest this spring, for which he has prepared a vast repertoire, from Vivaldi to the hits of well-known heavy metal band Metallica. The performance is scheduled to take place at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on May 16. Edvin (...)
|