Wizz Air launches Bucharest-Santander route



Wizz Air low cost airline announced in a statement that it will launch a new route starting April 23, 2019 between Bucharest and Santander. Flights will be operated twice a week during summer, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets for the new route are already on sale. This becomes the ninth (...) Wizz Air launches Bucharest-Santander route.Wizz Air low cost airline announced in a statement that it will launch a new route starting April 23, 2019 between Bucharest and Santander. Flights will be operated twice a week during summer, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets for the new route are already on sale. This becomes the ninth (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]