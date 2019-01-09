Former PM Ponta: EU Commissioner Creţu would make good candidate for RO presidency



Former prime minister Victor Ponta, now the president of the Pro Romania party, would like to see EU Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu among his party's candidates for the EU Parliament elections. "We would be very happy if Corina Creţu decided to run again, because she hasn't decided (...)