Romanian minister claims EU funds absorption rate hit 26% at end-2018



Romania reached 26% absorption rate of the EU funds allotted to it, or EUR 8 billion in absolute terms, minister of European funds Rovana Plumb said on January 8 as part of a Government’s press conference. Although she didn’t specify, the “absorption rate” refers to the broadest definition: it (...) Romanian minister claims EU funds absorption rate hit 26% at end-2018.Romania reached 26% absorption rate of the EU funds allotted to it, or EUR 8 billion in absolute terms, minister of European funds Rovana Plumb said on January 8 as part of a Government’s press conference. Although she didn’t specify, the “absorption rate” refers to the broadest definition: it (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]