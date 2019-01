EIB Grants EUR22.3M Loan To Garanti Bank Romania To Support Local SMEs



The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR22.3 million to Garanti Bank Romania to support businesses in Romania. EUR5 million of the loan amount is devoted to female entrepreneurs, matched by another EUR5 million from Garanti (...) EIB Grants EUR22.3M Loan To Garanti Bank Romania To Support Local SMEs.The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR22.3 million to Garanti Bank Romania to support businesses in Romania. EUR5 million of the loan amount is devoted to female entrepreneurs, matched by another EUR5 million from Garanti (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]