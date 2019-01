World Bank Lowers Romania GDP Growth Projections to 3.5% in 2019, 3.1% in 2020



The World Bank has revised its economic growth projections for Romania and now sees GDP growth at 3.5% in 2019 from 4.5% in its June 2018 projection.