Safety Broker de Asigurare Reaches 161 Units Across Romania



Insurance broker Safety Broker de Asigurare has 161 units in Romania’s large and medium cities, of which 150 are operated in franchise system. Safety Broker de Asigurare Reaches 161 Units Across Romania.Insurance broker Safety Broker de Asigurare has 161 units in Romania’s large and medium cities, of which 150 are operated in franchise system. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]