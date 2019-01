Romania’s government gives up centralised textbook policy in schools



Romania’s Ministry of Education gave up the idea of textbooks made by a unique, centralised publishing house, G4media.ro informed, quoting minister of education Ecaterina Andronescu. Teachers will be again able to choose between several textbooks made by different publishers. Andronescu launched (...) Romania’s government gives up centralised textbook policy in schools.Romania’s Ministry of Education gave up the idea of textbooks made by a unique, centralised publishing house, G4media.ro informed, quoting minister of education Ecaterina Andronescu. Teachers will be again able to choose between several textbooks made by different publishers. Andronescu launched (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]