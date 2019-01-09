#Romania2019.eu / President Iohannis to welcome EC members and meet Juncker on Friday



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday will welcome at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace several European Commission members (The College of Commissioners), in the context of Romania's having taken over the EU Council Presidency, on 1 January 2019. On this occasion, the head of state will also have a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. According to a Presidential Administration release, the discussions will regard Romania's Presidency of the EU Council, with a focus on the main European files which Romania will manage in this period. The head of state will highlight that Romania exercising for the first time the rotating Presidency of the EU Council will represent a good opportunity to reaffirm the country's commitment to strengthening the European project, the release reads. "President Klaus Iohannis will highlight that Romania wants to exercise a successful mandate, oriented towards concrete results, meant to contribute to promoting the European agenda, however, taking into account the complex context during which it will carry out its activity over the next six months," the release shows. The College of Commissioners pays a visit to the member state holding the EU Council Presidency in the beginning of each semester. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)