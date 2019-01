Competition Council Clears Urgent Cargus Takeover By Mid Europa



Romania's Competition Council on Wednesday said it approved the deal whereby ME Partners Courier Investments S.R.L. acquired Romanian courier services and express delivery company Urgent Cargus S.A.