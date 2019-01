Romanian PM makes new mistake during this year’s first govt. meeting



Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila made a new mistake while presenting the country's economic performance at the beginning of this year's first government meeting. Talking about exports, Dancila said Romania "devastated" (devastat in Romanian) countries such as France, Germany or Italy in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]