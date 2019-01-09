#Romania2019.eu/PM Dancila to present next week Romania’s priorities for EU Council Presidency in EP plenary
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila will take the floor next week in the plenary sitting of the European Parliament to present the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.
The head of the Executive reminded that on Thursday and Friday in Bucharest will take place the official launch of the EU Council presidency in the two symbol buildings of our country - the Romanian Athenaeum and the Victoria Palace, in the presence of the heads of the European Commission, the European Council, the European Parliament, members of the European commissioners College.
"At the beginning of next week, on Monday and Tuesday, to be more specific, I’ll have several official meetings in Strasbourg and I’ll present in the plenary sitting of the European Parliament the priorities of our Presidency’s mandate. We are fully aware of the opportunity we have to act together for Romania and for the EU," the premier said in the debut of the gov’t sitting.
According to the prime minister, "we are ready at both technical and political level" for the mandate we have taken over as of 1 January 2019.
The premier hailed the initiative of the Ministry of Communications that has launched through Romfilatelia a stamp issue dedicated to Romania’s presidency of the EU Council.
"Let me tell you that we will fulfill our part of unbiased mediator, consensus’ facilitator, that we will have as priorities the challenges that exist at European level. I’m talking about Brexit, the post-Brexit future EU, the elections to the European Parliament, the multiannual finnacial framework, the common agricultural policy, the cohesion policy - as traditional policies, as well as about the new challenges linked to the foreign policy, migration, terrorism, asylum policy. Likewise, I want to assure you that each and every minister of the Cabinet has on their work table the files at European level and that as of 21 January, they will attend the select committees’ works of the European Parliament," Dancila stressed.
The premier concluded that the takeover of the EU Council presidency by Romania takes place at a time when our country has recorded in 2018 a durable, sustainable economic growth.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)
