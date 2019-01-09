PM Dancila, ForMin Czaputowicz discuss key continuation of Romania - Poland Strategic Partnership-based dialogue



The importance of Romania and Poland continuing their dialogue based on the Strategic Partnership was a central subject of the talks during this Wednesday meeting at the Victoria Palace of Government between Premier Viorica Dancila and Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz. The Romanian Prime Minister and the Polish Foreign Minister pointed out that the relations between the two states have seen an intense and dynamic development in recent years and emphasized the importance of continuing the Romania - Poland dialogue on the basis of the two states' Strategic Partnership concluded ten years ago, the government said in a release. During the meeting, the two officials also tackled subjects related to the European agenda, with PM Dancila presenting on the occasion the priorities of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and underscoring that Romania's first-time tenure at the helm of the EU Council in the first half of the year 2019 is a moment of great importance and an opportunity for Romania to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening the European project. At the same time, the Romanian Premier expressed Romania's expectations of getting Poland's support and cooperation in this line - with reference to relevant files such as the Multi-Annual Financial Framework, the Eastern Partnership, or the Western Balkans, the cited source said. In the perspective of the second round of intergovernmental consultations between Romania and Poland - scheduled to take place in Romania this year - Viorica Dancila highlighted the importance of the full implementation of the measures in areas such as security and defense, European integration, foreign affairs, internal affairs, entrepreneurship and economy, innovation, agriculture and tourism, as agreed upon during the first round of consultations held in Warsaw last year, the government's release states. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

