Romania's Bank Tax Could Lower Interests on Deposits



The so-called “greed tax” on bank assets will not necessarily affect lending so much as it might prompt bank to cut costs by lowering interest rates on deposits, which are already below the inflation rate. Romania's Bank Tax Could Lower Interests on Deposits.The so-called “greed tax” on bank assets will not necessarily affect lending so much as it might prompt bank to cut costs by lowering interest rates on deposits, which are already below the inflation rate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]