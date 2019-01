Farmacia Tei Close To EUR100M Sales With Only 5 Pharmacies



Retail pharmacy chain Farmacia Tei of entrepreneur Roxana Maftei ended last year with EUR96 million sales, up 45% on the previous year, the company officials say.