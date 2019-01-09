Tarom Passenger Traffic Up 20% To 2.85 Million People In 2018
Jan 9, 2019
Tarom Passenger Traffic Up 20% To 2.85 Million People In 2018.
Flag-carrying airline Tarom carried 2.85 million passengers last year, almost 500,000 more than in 2017, its officials say.
