Romanian currency reaches lowest level vs EUR after central bank’s move



Romania's local currency RON weakened on Wednesday, January 9, to its lowest nominal exchange rate versus the euro. The European currency (EUR) was quoted at RON 4.6722, according to the central bank's official rate. However, compared to the previous day, Romania's currency weakened by only 0.11%.