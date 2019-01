Romania’s foreign trade gap widens by 19% in January-November



Romania's foreign trade gap in January-November 2018 widened by nearly 18% compare to the same period of 2017 (y/y terms) to reach EUR 13.4 billion (some 7.1% of year's estimated GDP). Expected decline in consumer confidence and certain weakening of the local currency will predictably diminish (...) Romania's foreign trade gap widens by 19% in January-November. [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]