Weekend calendar: Jazz, opera & dance performances, exhibitions, movie openings



Events: Bridge (Under Contruction) Over Troubled Water prerecording session – January 12 at Green Hours Jazz Cafe. More details here. EmojiPlay. Choreography theater by Gigi Căciuleanu – January 12 at Excelsior Theater. More info here. Baiadera – January 12 at the Bucharest Opera. More here. The (...) Weekend calendar: Jazz, opera & dance performances, exhibitions, movie openings.Events: Bridge (Under Contruction) Over Troubled Water prerecording session – January 12 at Green Hours Jazz Cafe. More details here. EmojiPlay. Choreography theater by Gigi Căciuleanu – January 12 at Excelsior Theater. More info here. Baiadera – January 12 at the Bucharest Opera. More here. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]