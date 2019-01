World Bank revises downward its economic outlook for Romania



The World Bank revised downward by one percentage point both its estimate for Romania's GDP growth in 2018 (to 4.1%, from 5.1% in June), as well as its forecast for 2019 and 2020 growth rates to 3.5% and 3.1% respectively, under the January issue of its Global Economic prospects. The WB expects (...)