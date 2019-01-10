Romanian President rejects again the candidate for chief anticorruption prosecutor



Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis rejected for the second time justice minister Tudorel Toader’s proposal to appoint prosecutor Adina Florea as the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). This leaves DNA without head prosecutor, as the interim DNA head said she is not willing to (...) Romanian President rejects again the candidate for chief anticorruption prosecutor.Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis rejected for the second time justice minister Tudorel Toader’s proposal to appoint prosecutor Adina Florea as the head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). This leaves DNA without head prosecutor, as the interim DNA head said she is not willing to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]