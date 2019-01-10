|
Press Review - January 10, 2019
Jan 10, 2019
Official area of Bucharest's main airport revamped with EUR 150,000
As Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency, the official area of the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest’s main airport, was renovated last autumn with EUR 150,000, according to representatives of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The last time the official salon was (...)
Leu Hits New Record Low Of 4.6782 Vs Euro
The Romanian leu reached a new record low against the euro on Friday, standing at a midday average rate of 4.6782 units/euro, down 0.04% from 4.6764 units per euro on Thursday.
#Romania2019.eu Juncker: I hope Romania enters Schengen during this Commission's mandate
European Commission President jean Claude Juncker on Friday voiced his hope that by the end of this Commission's mandate Romania became a member of the Schengen Area.
"We, the Commissioners, are treated like princes here, in Bucharest, everything is perfectly organised, which is a (...)
#Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: I reiterated in discussions with Juncker trust in tight cooperation and constructive dialogue
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday that she reiterated, in the discussions she had with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, her trust in a tight cooperation and constructive dialogue and gave assurances that Romania is determined to contribute to the (...)
Juncker calls for consensus in Romania, says internal conflicts shouldn't be exported to Europe
European Commission (EC) president Jean-Claude Juncker called for a consensus in Romania during his joint press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis on Friday, January 11. He also said that the internal conflicts shouldn’t be exported to Europe. The two met on Friday morning, as (...)
#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: There mustn't be compromises on rule of law essential aspects - amnesty would be a step back
Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday that there mustn't be any compromises in regards to the essential aspects of the rule of law, (...)
Competition Council Clears Crescendo International Takeover By Bittnet Systems
Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved the transaction whereby Bittnet Systems S.A. had bought some of the assets and the activity of Crescendo International S.R.L.
