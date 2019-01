Romania to change design, content of passports



The Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) has requested changes to the design and content of the simple electronic passports, Digi24 reported. The changes are outlined in a project adopted by the Government and due to be published in the Official Monitor. The color of the cover is to change to a dark (...) Romania to change design, content of passports.The Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) has requested changes to the design and content of the simple electronic passports, Digi24 reported. The changes are outlined in a project adopted by the Government and due to be published in the Official Monitor. The color of the cover is to change to a dark (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]