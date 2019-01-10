Romanian women’s volleyball team secures spot at 2019 European Championship



Romania beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 on January 9 and thus secured a spot at the 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship. The sets score was 25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-9, after 115 minutes of play, local News.ro reported. Romania ended group F in second place, with 13 points, and