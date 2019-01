Romania’s unemployment rate drops to 3.9% in November



Romania’s unemployment rate, measured by the International Labour Bureau (ILO) standards and seasonally adjusted, dropped again to 3.9% in November — the lowest level reported over the past decades. The same rate was reported in September, but it temporary rose to 4.0% in October. The ILO (...) Romania’s unemployment rate drops to 3.9% in November.Romania’s unemployment rate, measured by the International Labour Bureau (ILO) standards and seasonally adjusted, dropped again to 3.9% in November — the lowest level reported over the past decades. The same rate was reported in September, but it temporary rose to 4.0% in October. The ILO (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]