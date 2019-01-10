Electricity price peaks in Romania amid cold weather, inelastic production capacity



The electricity price on Romania's day-ahead market (DAM) hit the two year's records with the average price for the power to be delivered on January 10 reaching RON 411 (EUR 88) per MWh. The peak price, of RON 610 (EUR 130.6) per MWh was reported for the 16-18 interval of the day and is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]