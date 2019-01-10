#Romania2019.eu/Dancila about migration: We’ll do our best for common vision on European asylum system



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday said that migration is "an extremely difficult" file, and Romania, which is holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU, will do its best to progress in the direction of a common vision on the European asylum system. "Migration is an extremely difficult and controversial file, with several dimensions and action areas. This file (...) has dominated, I may say, the European agenda over the recent years and reflects, at the same time, one of the European citizens' major concerns. We are fully aware of the importance the member states and all European institutions grant to this matter, as well as the enhanced attention granted to the topic in the European public environment. As the experience of the previous presidencies has proven, it isn't an easy and lacking uncertainty topic. I can tell you that we'll do our best to try and progress in the direction of a common vision on the European common asylum system. We'll continue to endorse from this new position of rotating presidency of the EU Council the demarches and instruments aimed at a comprehensive approach of the phenomenon, by continuing the initiatives of cooperation on the foreign dimension in the dialogue with third countries of origin and transit, by firmly supporting the efforts to consolidate the external borders, as well as by continuing the domestic efforts in the direction of some balanced solutions, meant to satisfy the vision differences and the expectations of the member states. As you said, it is an extremely difficult file, but we hope to achieve consensus within this file," Dancila told Radio Romania Actualitati. Viorica Dancila was asked if, in her opinion, a consensus could be reached among EU member states in respect to the migration file. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitesuc, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

