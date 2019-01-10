Local producer invests EUR 20 mln in new construction materials plant in Romania



Romanian construction materials producer Soceram, indirectly controlled by local businessman Mihai Anastasescu, is investing around EUR 20 million in a autoclaved cellular concrete (BCA) plant in Cordun, Neamt county, Profit.ro informed. The company has considered such an investment over the (...)