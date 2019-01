Israel has new ambassador to Romania



David Saranga is the new ambassador of Israel to Romania. He arrived in Bucharest on January 10, and already made a stop at the Memorial of the Holocaust Victims to lay a wreath for the memory of the Jews who died during the Holocaust in Romania. Saranga is not at his first posting in (...) Israel has new ambassador to Romania.David Saranga is the new ambassador of Israel to Romania. He arrived in Bucharest on January 10, and already made a stop at the Memorial of the Holocaust Victims to lay a wreath for the memory of the Jews who died during the Holocaust in Romania. Saranga is not at his first posting in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]