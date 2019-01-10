Bucharest’s public heating system loses 2,000 tons of hot water per hour



The system managed by Bucharest's thermal energy distributor RADET loses over 2,000 tons of hot water every hour, according to liberal Ciprian Ciucu, a member of the capital's General Council. "Today the loss reached 2,000 tons per hour! Without investments, the RADET network is in a very bad (...)