Romania’s public debt at the end of September 2018 hit RON 313.4 billion (EUR 67.4 billion), or 35% of the GDP estimated by the Government for whole year. The public debt increased by 5.2% compared to the end of September 2017. In absolute terms, the increase was RON 18 billion, or EUR 3.87 (...) Romania’s public indebtedness eases to 35% of GDP in September.Romania’s public debt at the end of September 2018 hit RON 313.4 billion (EUR 67.4 billion), or 35% of the GDP estimated by the Government for whole year. The public debt increased by 5.2% compared to the end of September 2017. In absolute terms, the increase was RON 18 billion, or EUR 3.87 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]