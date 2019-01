Ryanair adds Bucharest-Tel Aviv route



Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will add a route from Bucharest to Tel Aviv, beginning April of this year. The new connection, part of the airline's summer schedule, will be available twice a week. Tarom, El Al, Blue Air and Wizz Air already fly from Bucharest to Tel Aviv. The summer schedule of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]