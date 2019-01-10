#Romania2019.eu/ President Iohannis to deliver speech at launching ceremony of Romania’s Presidency at EU Council



President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the launching ceremony of Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union, to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum, the Presidential Administration announced on Thursday. According to the agenda, the head of state will deliver a speech at this event. Also on Thursday, he will have a meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with United States Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale. Also delivering speeches to the launching ceremony of Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union, to take place starting at 20:00, will be Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and European Council President Donald Tusk. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu; editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) #Romania2019.eu/ President Iohannis to deliver speech at launching ceremony of Romania’s Presidency at EU Council.President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the launching ceremony of Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union, to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum, the Presidential Administration announced on Thursday. According to the agenda, the head of state will deliver a speech at this event. Also on Thursday, he will have a meeting at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with United States Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale. Also delivering speeches to the launching ceremony of Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union, to take place starting at 20:00, will be Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and European Council President Donald Tusk. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu; editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres]