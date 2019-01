Romania, last in the EU on R&D expenditure



In 2017, Romania allotted 0.5% of the GDP to research and development (R&D), bellow the EU average of 2.07%, according to Eurostat data. It is the lowest share among the member states. It puts Romania in a group of countries where the R&D expenditure was below 1% of the GDP in 2017, (...) Romania, last in the EU on R&D expenditure.In 2017, Romania allotted 0.5% of the GDP to research and development (R&D), bellow the EU average of 2.07%, according to Eurostat data. It is the lowest share among the member states. It puts Romania in a group of countries where the R&D expenditure was below 1% of the GDP in 2017, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]