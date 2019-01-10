PM Dancila renews request to President to appoint Vasilescu, Draghici as Development, Transport ministers



Premier Viorica Dancila on Thursday sent President Klaus Iohannis a letter reiterating the request for the head of the state to sign the decrees appointing Lia Olguta Vasilescu to Deputy PM and Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration, and Mircea Draghici to Minister of Transport. The Premier also requests the termination of the effects of the President's Decrees No. 46/2019 and No. 47/2019, each appointing a member of the government as acting minister. Earlier on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis sent two letters to PM Viorica Dancila in which he presents the reasons why he decided to reject the proposal of Lia Olguta Vasilescu for the Transport Ministry and of Ilan Laufer for the Development Ministry, as well as the next two nominations - Vasilescu for Development and Mircea Draghici for Transport. "I am informing you that the proposals for the appointment as government member, filed on November 22, 2018, and November 30, 2018, respectively, don't prove having met the legal requirements for being taken into consideration," President Iohannis wrote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)