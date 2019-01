Poll: 2018 Was Hard for Recruiting – 29 Interviews to One Hire



Nearly nine out of ten companies had a tougher time finding suitable employees in 2018 compared with previous years, interviewing an average 29 candidates before hiring one person, a poll by HappyRecruiter showed Thursday.