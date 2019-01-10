The Central Bank is not a Masonic organization, the Governor is not Matusalem



By Constantin Radut It is true that in Romania, the National Bank (BNR) operates under a law which insulates she from the rest of society. The entire activity of the NBR is lacking in transparency and with the closed shutters The revenue and expenditure of this public institution are secret. (...)