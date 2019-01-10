#Romania2019.eu/ Tusk: I am positive Romania will act in the spirit of ’A good farmer makes a good farm’
Jan 10, 2019
UPDATED 22:51
Bucharest, Jan 10 /Agerpres/ - European Council President Donald Tusk on Thursday evening voiced his confidence that Romania will perform "with energy and with wisdom a true Romanian Rhapsody" during the six months when the country holds the Presidency at the Council of the European Union.
"I am very proud and happy that I will be leading by your side our common European affairs in this semester of the first Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, I am positive that during these six months you will be perform with energy and wisdom a true Romanian Rhapsody. I am positive that your presidency will be as energetic, Romanian, and European, as George Enescu’s music. And I am not just saying that because we are at the Athenaeum tonight. I am saying it because I know how resilient and how creative the Romanian nation is," Tusk said in his speech fully delivered in Romanian on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, during the ceremony marking the takeover of the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council.
In his intervention, applauded on several occasions, Tusk voiced his conviction that Romania will do all its best to defend Europe’s interests and that, during its mandate at the Presidency of the EU Council, Romania will grant the necessary importance to observing rules. "In this fast changing world in which the future will surprise us day by day, observing rules and the attachment to principles will play an essential role," the European official said.
"To those who imagine that in the European Union it is a sign of strength to act outside the agreed rules and find shortcuts I am telling they are wrong. It is a sign of weakness. To those who make efforts to defend the European values, our freedom and rights, I am telling: ’Keep up the fight!’ Don’t forget that there will always be challenges and that sometimes, as Mircea Eliade used to say, ’Light doesn’t come from light, but from darkness.’ And, also remember these words of Andrei Plesu: "All obstacles seem walls. The question is to treat them as mirrors or windows," Tusk emphasised.
He insisted on saying that, widely, it is now up to Romania "if and how" Europe will overcome the future challenges. "It is only up to you if the Romanian policy will be for Europe a good example or a sever warning. At the informal meeting of Sibiu of the European Council our common view on Europe’s future will be at stake," the former Polish PM also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Tudor Martalogu, editor: Gabriela Ionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
