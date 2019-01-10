#Romania2019.eu/Tariceanu: Inclusive dimension of Romanian state - Europeanised almost completely; not also coercive dimension of state



UPDATED 22:52 Bucharest, Jan 10 /Agerpres/ - It is fair to say that the inclusive dimension of the Romanian state, represented by the public administration, the health system, education, work and social services, has been almost completely Europeanised, but the same cannot be said on the "coercive dimension of the state," Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday at the Romanian Athenaeum. It is fair to say that the inclusive dimension of the Romanian state, represented by the public administration, the health system, education, work and social services has been almost completely Europeanised. However, I cannot say the same on the coercive dimension of the state. As a reminiscence of the communist past, some institutions and decision-makers still cling to the power they enjoyed before, Tariceanu said. He added that these actors simply replaced the ideology of socialist legality with that of the rule of law, keeping their habits and calling for the same lack of assumption that they enjoyed collectively before 1989. Tariceanu hopes that during the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the authorities of Romania will shed more light into this paradox. Tariceanu said in his speech in English that he is confident that the authorities will clarify to the public what institutions have been transformed indisputably into the European spirit and which institutions still cling to the past, sometimes under European disguise. Such clarifications should provide enough reasons for the European decision-makers in Brussels and in the member states to leave behind some of the wrong conceptions related to public life in Romania. The President of the Senate urged those involved in the EU Council Presidency to be aware of the legacy left by the founders. 70 years ago, the founding fathers created Europe as a community, not as a mere international organization or as an association of states. In this spirit, our union was or, better said, it should have been since then a community of communities, a partnership between governments, societies and citizens, based on trust, solidarity and mutual respect, he pointed out. Tariceanu added that the founding fathers of the EU had the vision of a Europe free of any form of dictated politics or of national or bureaucratic arrogance, a Europe without a leading power and the second-ranked people following it. In the context, he said that the European elections that will take place soon represent an excellent opportunity to make the founders’ dream come true. 