#Romania2019.eu/ Iohannis: Romania takes over forefront role in Europe; main objective - more united Europe



Bucharest, Jan 10 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that through the Presidency of the Council of the European Union Romania takes over a forefront role on a European level, emphasising that the main objective of Romania’s mandate is the consolidation of a more cohesive, more united and stronger Europe. "12 years since the accession to the European Union, Romania takes over a forefront role on a European level. If we look back a bit, our country’s comeback to the European family represented an especially important desideratum, for which we made all efforts on a national level and for which we all worked with devotion and professionalism, having the firm conviction that the European project is a unique construction worldwide of peace and prosperity and the only way to ensure the common progress of the European states. Today, with the same conviction, we are taking over the exercise of the presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the main objective of contributing to the consolidation of a more cohesive, more united and stronger Europe," Iohannis said in the speech delivered to the official ceremony opening Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union. He underscored that the first semester of the year 2019 will be defining for the future dynamics of the EU, showing that the EU is currently facing various challenges, both internal and external, such as the process of the UK pulling out of the European Union, migration and security in its immediate vicinity and beyond the European continent. "Building the European Union of today was possible because the founding fathers believed in the European project, in its ideals and values. We believe today, more than ever, that the European Union is undoubtedly a successful, powerful and viable project. The over 60 years of peace most part of our continent enjoyed stay witness to the force, daring and confidence of everyone in our capacity to efficiently and sustainably cooperate. They are the proof that ’unity in diversity’ isn’t a mere motto, but the expression of the fact that our Union is a perennial project, capable to get remodeled all the time, without giving up the founding principles and values," Iohannis also said. The head of state mentioned that Romania has the mission to promote EU’s common agenda. "We all know that exercising a presidency is a mission of high responsibility, entailing at the same time commitment and pragmatism to be able to respond of a concrete, proper and realistic manner to all challenges. More unity and cohesion - this is the path we propose for the next six months and which we will all have to consistently follow. We have a series of important files on the European agenda, such as the negotiations on the future Multiannual Financial Framework post 2020, and the context of Romania’s Presidency will be marked by the elections to the future European Parliament. On this background, we shall have to prove that through unity and consensus we can define a new page of our common project," Iohannis said. The President pleaded for more cohesion in the actions on the EU level, regardless if it is about a :"Europe of convergence, a safer Europe, of increasing Europe’s role as a global player or our common values." "Cohesion is, in our vision, an essential aspect for ensuring the progress of the European project," the head of state showed. He voiced the confidence that meetings such as the Sibiu Summit will provide new prospects for Europe. "I am voicing my desire and hope that 9 May 2019 will remain in the history of the European project as a moment of reaffirming the narrative of a strong and united Union. (...) We plan on managing together during these months to consolidate the unity and cohesion, in a moment with tests and important stakes for our Union, our European Union, of all of us," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) #Romania2019.eu/ Iohannis: Romania takes over forefront role in Europe; main objective - more united Europe.Bucharest, Jan 10 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that through the Presidency of the Council of the European Union Romania takes over a forefront role on a European level, emphasising that the main objective of Romania’s mandate is the consolidation of a more cohesive, more united and stronger Europe. "12 years since the accession to the European Union, Romania takes over a forefront role on a European level. If we look back a bit, our country’s comeback to the European family represented an especially important desideratum, for which we made all efforts on a national level and for which we all worked with devotion and professionalism, having the firm conviction that the European project is a unique construction worldwide of peace and prosperity and the only way to ensure the common progress of the European states. Today, with the same conviction, we are taking over the exercise of the presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the main objective of contributing to the consolidation of a more cohesive, more united and stronger Europe," Iohannis said in the speech delivered to the official ceremony opening Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union. He underscored that the first semester of the year 2019 will be defining for the future dynamics of the EU, showing that the EU is currently facing various challenges, both internal and external, such as the process of the UK pulling out of the European Union, migration and security in its immediate vicinity and beyond the European continent. "Building the European Union of today was possible because the founding fathers believed in the European project, in its ideals and values. We believe today, more than ever, that the European Union is undoubtedly a successful, powerful and viable project. The over 60 years of peace most part of our continent enjoyed stay witness to the force, daring and confidence of everyone in our capacity to efficiently and sustainably cooperate. They are the proof that ’unity in diversity’ isn’t a mere motto, but the expression of the fact that our Union is a perennial project, capable to get remodeled all the time, without giving up the founding principles and values," Iohannis also said. The head of state mentioned that Romania has the mission to promote EU’s common agenda. "We all know that exercising a presidency is a mission of high responsibility, entailing at the same time commitment and pragmatism to be able to respond of a concrete, proper and realistic manner to all challenges. More unity and cohesion - this is the path we propose for the next six months and which we will all have to consistently follow. We have a series of important files on the European agenda, such as the negotiations on the future Multiannual Financial Framework post 2020, and the context of Romania’s Presidency will be marked by the elections to the future European Parliament. On this background, we shall have to prove that through unity and consensus we can define a new page of our common project," Iohannis said. The President pleaded for more cohesion in the actions on the EU level, regardless if it is about a :"Europe of convergence, a safer Europe, of increasing Europe’s role as a global player or our common values." "Cohesion is, in our vision, an essential aspect for ensuring the progress of the European project," the head of state showed. He voiced the confidence that meetings such as the Sibiu Summit will provide new prospects for Europe. "I am voicing my desire and hope that 9 May 2019 will remain in the history of the European project as a moment of reaffirming the narrative of a strong and united Union. (...) We plan on managing together during these months to consolidate the unity and cohesion, in a moment with tests and important stakes for our Union, our European Union, of all of us," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Official area of Bucharest's main airport revamped with EUR 150,000 As Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency, the official area of the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest’s main airport, was renovated last autumn with EUR 150,000, according to representatives of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The last time the official salon was (...)



Leu Hits New Record Low Of 4.6782 Vs Euro The Romanian leu reached a new record low against the euro on Friday, standing at a midday average rate of 4.6782 units/euro, down 0.04% from 4.6764 units per euro on Thursday.



#Romania2019.eu Juncker: I hope Romania enters Schengen during this Commission's mandate European Commission President jean Claude Juncker on Friday voiced his hope that by the end of this Commission's mandate Romania became a member of the Schengen Area. "We, the Commissioners, are treated like princes here, in Bucharest, everything is perfectly organised, which is a (...)



#Romania2019.eu/ Dancila: I reiterated in discussions with Juncker trust in tight cooperation and constructive dialogue Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday that she reiterated, in the discussions she had with the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, her trust in a tight cooperation and constructive dialogue and gave assurances that Romania is determined to contribute to the (...)



Juncker calls for consensus in Romania, says internal conflicts shouldn't be exported to Europe European Commission (EC) president Jean-Claude Juncker called for a consensus in Romania during his joint press conference with Romanian president Klaus Iohannis on Friday, January 11. He also said that the internal conflicts shouldn’t be exported to Europe. The two met on Friday morning, as (...)



#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: There mustn't be compromises on rule of law essential aspects - amnesty would be a step back Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told a joint press conference with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Friday that there mustn't be any compromises in regards to the essential aspects of the rule of law, (...)



Competition Council Clears Crescendo International Takeover By Bittnet Systems Romania’s Competition Council on Friday said it approved the transaction whereby Bittnet Systems S.A. had bought some of the assets and the activity of Crescendo International S.R.L.

