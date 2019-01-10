#Romania2019.eu/ Iohannis: Romania takes over forefront role in Europe; main objective - more united Europe
Bucharest, Jan 10 /Agerpres/ - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that through the Presidency of the Council of the European Union Romania takes over a forefront role on a European level, emphasising that the main objective of Romania’s mandate is the consolidation of a more cohesive, more united and stronger Europe.
"12 years since the accession to the European Union, Romania takes over a forefront role on a European level. If we look back a bit, our country’s comeback to the European family represented an especially important desideratum, for which we made all efforts on a national level and for which we all worked with devotion and professionalism, having the firm conviction that the European project is a unique construction worldwide of peace and prosperity and the only way to ensure the common progress of the European states. Today, with the same conviction, we are taking over the exercise of the presidency of the Council of the European Union, with the main objective of contributing to the consolidation of a more cohesive, more united and stronger Europe," Iohannis said in the speech delivered to the official ceremony opening Romania’s Presidency at the Council of the European Union.
He underscored that the first semester of the year 2019 will be defining for the future dynamics of the EU, showing that the EU is currently facing various challenges, both internal and external, such as the process of the UK pulling out of the European Union, migration and security in its immediate vicinity and beyond the European continent.
"Building the European Union of today was possible because the founding fathers believed in the European project, in its ideals and values. We believe today, more than ever, that the European Union is undoubtedly a successful, powerful and viable project. The over 60 years of peace most part of our continent enjoyed stay witness to the force, daring and confidence of everyone in our capacity to efficiently and sustainably cooperate. They are the proof that ’unity in diversity’ isn’t a mere motto, but the expression of the fact that our Union is a perennial project, capable to get remodeled all the time, without giving up the founding principles and values," Iohannis also said.
The head of state mentioned that Romania has the mission to promote EU’s common agenda.
"We all know that exercising a presidency is a mission of high responsibility, entailing at the same time commitment and pragmatism to be able to respond of a concrete, proper and realistic manner to all challenges. More unity and cohesion - this is the path we propose for the next six months and which we will all have to consistently follow. We have a series of important files on the European agenda, such as the negotiations on the future Multiannual Financial Framework post 2020, and the context of Romania’s Presidency will be marked by the elections to the future European Parliament. On this background, we shall have to prove that through unity and consensus we can define a new page of our common project," Iohannis said.
The President pleaded for more cohesion in the actions on the EU level, regardless if it is about a :"Europe of convergence, a safer Europe, of increasing Europe’s role as a global player or our common values."
"Cohesion is, in our vision, an essential aspect for ensuring the progress of the European project," the head of state showed.
He voiced the confidence that meetings such as the Sibiu Summit will provide new prospects for Europe.
"I am voicing my desire and hope that 9 May 2019 will remain in the history of the European project as a moment of reaffirming the narrative of a strong and united Union. (...) We plan on managing together during these months to consolidate the unity and cohesion, in a moment with tests and important stakes for our Union, our European Union, of all of us," Iohannis concluded. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Razvan-Adrian Pandea)
