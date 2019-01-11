|
Press Review - January 11, 2019
Jan 11, 2019
Romania: The Corvette War (4). Surprise: French Naval Group has to win in front of the Military Prosecutor's Office
>>>We invite Michel Cabirol from La Tribune to comment on corruption ... By Constantin Radut As promised by the National Defense Minister, Gabriel Les, the decision on the international tender for the acquisition of four multirole corvettes for the Romanian Naval Forces will be taken. Just (...)
#Romania2019.eu/INTERVIEW Nathalie Loiseau: France closely, trustfully cooperated with Romanian authorities for EU Presidency takeover
France has worked very closely and trustfully with the Romanian authorities during the preparations for the takeover of the EU Presidency, and holding the helm of the Council of the European Union means being at the center of Europeans' attention, French European Affairs Minister (...)
Romania's Fiscal Instability, Main Challenge for Businesses in 2019
Fiscal instability is the main challenge for businesses this year, influencing investors' appetite for doing business in Romania, according to the KeysFin Business Focus 2019 barometer released Friday.
#Romania2019.eu/ Tariceanu: Presidency's semester - important opportunity for EU members to find out more about Romania
The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that the semester of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union is an important occasion for EU members to learn more about Romania.
Calin Popescu-Tariceanu had a meeting with European Commission President (...)
#Romania2019.eu/Juncker: When at helm of European Union, one must put own opinions aside
The Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union entails that opinions on domestic policy be put "aside", on Friday said the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, who confessed in a joint press conference with the Romanian Prime minister Viorica (...)
Caught on camera: Chamois feeding in Romanian national park
A video published on Facebook by Romania’s forest management company Romsilva shows several chamois feeding in the Piatra Craiului National Park. The images were captured a few days ago. Romsilva explains that, in hard winters with lots of snow, the chamois descend to lower rocky areas, where (...)
Official area of Bucharest's main airport revamped with EUR 150,000
As Romania took over the rotating EU Council presidency, the official area of the Henri Coanda International Airport, Bucharest’s main airport, was renovated last autumn with EUR 150,000, according to representatives of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB). The last time the official salon was (...)
