Romania has lowest score in the EU in EIU’s Democracy Index 2018



Romania is ranked 66th in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s Democracy Index 2018, the lowest score for an EU country. The index covers 165 independent states and two territories. The index is based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of (...) Romania has lowest score in the EU in EIU’s Democracy Index 2018.Romania is ranked 66th in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)’s Democracy Index 2018, the lowest score for an EU country. The index covers 165 independent states and two territories. The index is based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism; civil liberties; the functioning of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]