Romanian Govt. appoints again same candidates rejected by President



Government officials confirmed that the executive will send to the Presidency the same candidates already rejected by president Klaus Iohannis for the positions of development minister, transport minister and head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), local Hotnews.ro reported. The (...) Romanian Govt. appoints again same candidates rejected by President.Government officials confirmed that the executive will send to the Presidency the same candidates already rejected by president Klaus Iohannis for the positions of development minister, transport minister and head of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), local Hotnews.ro reported. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]