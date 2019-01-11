#Romania2019.EU/Iohannis: Romania holding EU Council Presidency - good opportunity to bring back commitment to European project



Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Romania holding the Presidency at the Council of the European Union represents a good opportunity to bring back our country’s commitment to the European project, Klaus Iohannis said in a meeting with the College of Commissioners, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Holding for the first time the EU Council Presidency is an important moment for Romania, said Iohannis, adding that it is a good opportunity to bring back our commitment to the European project in all its dimensions and the support for the European values. We want to use this opportunity to see through the European commitments (...) and to build a more efficient and united European Union, the head of state said. According to him, the discussions on Europe’s future will be at the forefront of the agenda of Romania’s Presidency at the EU Council. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) #Romania2019.EU/Iohannis: Romania holding EU Council Presidency - good opportunity to bring back commitment to European project.Bucharest, Jan 11 /Agerpres/ - Romania holding the Presidency at the Council of the European Union represents a good opportunity to bring back our country’s commitment to the European project, Klaus Iohannis said in a meeting with the College of Commissioners, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Holding for the first time the EU Council Presidency is an important moment for Romania, said Iohannis, adding that it is a good opportunity to bring back our commitment to the European project in all its dimensions and the support for the European values. We want to use this opportunity to see through the European commitments (...) and to build a more efficient and united European Union, the head of state said. According to him, the discussions on Europe’s future will be at the forefront of the agenda of Romania’s Presidency at the EU Council. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]