#Romania2019.eu/President of the European Commission welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace
Jan 11, 2019
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace the President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, in the context of the taking over by Romania of the rotating Presidency at the Council of the EU.
The two high officials will have a tete-a-tete conversation, after which the head of state will have a meeting of the College of Commissioners.
President Iohannis and the President of the EC will hold a joint press conference.
According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the topics for discussion will be related to the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the EU, with emphasizes on the main European filed our country will have to manage during this time.
The head of the state will underscore that Romania exercising for the first time the rotating presidency of the Council of EU will be a good opportunity to reiterate the commitment for strengthening the European project, specifies the said source.
"President Iohannis will highlight the fact that Romania wishes to have a successful mandate, result-oriented, in order to bring its contribution to pushing forward the European agenda, considering the complex context in which it will have to carry our its activity at the helm of the Council in the next six months," informed the Presidential Administration in a release.
The College of Commissioners pays a visit in the beginning of each semester to the member state that holds the Presidency of the Council of EU. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
