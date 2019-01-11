#Romania2019.eu/PM meets French Minister for European Affairs, discuss updating roadmap for Declaration of Partnership



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, during a meeting she had with the French Minister for European Affairs, Nathalie Loiseau, highlighted the steps made in updating the roadmap for the Declaration of Strategic Partnership. During the meeting they had on Thursday at the Victoria Palace the two officials approached issues of interest on the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues on the European agenda, in the context in which Romania is exercising the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. "They highlighted the close cooperation relations existing between the two countries in numerous fields, reflecting the Strategic Partnership in place between Romania and France. The Romanian dignitary also mentioned the modalities of development and diversification of bilateral cooperation, while underscoring the steps made so far in updating the roadmap for the Declaration of Strategic Partnership," reads a release of the Government. In this context, the Romanian official appreciated the France-Romania season, which has recently been successfully inaugurated, in both countries, offering an excellent occasion for both countries to present a multitude of contemporary images of Romania and, respectively, France, in various fields of activity, and to strengthen bilateral cooperation in such fields as culture, science and economy. "She also brought to mind how important the Romanian community in France is and its rich contribution to the strengthening of the bilateral economic relations and the development of both states," according to the same release. Moreover, the Prime Minister underscored the fact that the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU is exercised by Romania in a special European context, marked by a series of complex processes, such as the negotiation for the future Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the Brexit and the clarification of the future relations with UK, the elections to the European Parliament to be held in May 2019, followed by a new institutional cycle of the EU, the informal Summit in Sibiu and the reflection process on the future of Europe. The Romanian PM briefly pointed out the priorities of the Romanian presidency of the Council of the EU, built on four pillars/large directions of actions, namely a Europe of convergence, Europe of safety, Europe - global player and Europe of common values. "She underscored that all projects considered in this context have cohesion at their core, hence the motto "Cohesion, a common European value." During the meeting, the two dignitaries had an exchange of opinions on the main topics on the European agenda," reads the same release. The Romanian PM also reiterated our country’s objective of adhering to the Schengen Zone, while underscoring that all the necessary technical conditions were long met. In her turn, the French Minister for European Affairs reviewed France’s interest in "finalizing the auctions in the maritime defence field, as well as for the other projects that France promotes in the anti-aircraft field, production of helicopters and the civil nuclear field." "During the discussions they also tackled the topic of modification of the justice laws, as well as the one related to the violation of the human rights. Moreover, they had an exchange of opinions with respect to the fake news topic, underscoring the need to promote the fight against online misinformation," reads the release. 