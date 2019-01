Romanian entrepreneur launches e-payment company



Romanian businessman Dan Ostahie, the owner of the electro-IT retail network Altex, one of the largest retailers in the local market, is launching an operator (Credex Pay) to provide payment processing services to both online and offline retailers in Romania. He will launch this business in (...)