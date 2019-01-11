Romania’s Romgaz, Hidroelectrica defer investment plans amid 2% turnover tax



Romania's state power producer Hidroelectrica deferred the final decision on its RON 5.6 billion (nearly EUR 1.2 billion) five-year investment plan amid the impact of the ordinance 114/2018 under which a new 2% turnover tax is stipulated for all the companies in the energy sector.