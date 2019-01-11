Council of Europe: Sibiu will host the 2019 Annual Advisory Forum on Cultural Routes



The Romanian city of Sibiu, in Transylvania, will host the 2019 Annual Advisory Forum on Cultural Routes between October 2 and October 4, the Council of Europe announced. The Council of Europe launched the Cultural Routes in 1987. This programme is aimed at demonstrating "how the heritage of the