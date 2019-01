Romanian state to pay damages for improper detention conditions



Horea Uioreanu, a former president of the Cluj County Council, needs to receive EUR 5,000 in moral damages from the Romanian State and several institutions of the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI), the Cluj-Napoca Tribunal ruled. Uioreanu is currently serving an over six year term for corruption